Allan R. Miller
1937-12-19 - 2020-06-16
Allan R. Miller passed away on June 16, 2020 at the age of 82. He will be missed by his beloved wife of 53 years Jill, his sons, Brian and Trevor, grandchildren Mark and Hannah, his sister-in-law Marie and his nieces and nephews, Alice, Paul, Grace, Connie and Keith. Special thanks to the many PSWs, nurse Anna, Dr. Eddenden and the staff at Ian Anderson House. We also wish to thank our many friends and family as well as our church family at Faith Baptist Church. In respect of Allan's wishes, cremation has already taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date at Faith Baptist Church in Oakville.

Published in Halton News on Jun. 30, 2020.
