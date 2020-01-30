|
It is with deep sadness that we announce that Andrea Carman (nee Cook) peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the age of 45. Andrea is survived by her loving husband, Randy, and son, Nathan her parents, Bruce and Annelise Cook, mother-in-law Glenna (Bruce), sisters Cheryl (Miles) Hammond, and Elizabeth Cook. Forever loved by her niece, nephews, and cousins. Andrea was born on Sept. 14, 1974 in North York to Bruce and Annelise Cook. She was a graduate of Milton District H.S. and Centennial College. She was married to Randy in 2004, and had a son Nathan, 13, the light of her life. Andrea worked at Hudson's Bay Company Head Office for over 20 years. Andrea enjoyed trying new recipes, and was known for her delicious dinners. She also enjoyed making photobooks to chronicle her family's life. In summer, Andrea loved floating in her pool with a hoppy IPA or Prosecco, while listening to 80's music. In winter, Christmas was the highlight of her year. She was a loyal friend who will leave behind countless heartbroken friends. Family and friends are invited to gather at McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home, 114 Main St E, Milton 905-878-4452 on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church, 123 Main St. E. Milton. The family asks for donations to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills (CasHH) or Milton District Hospital Auxiliary in lieu of flowers or gifts. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Jan. 30, 2020