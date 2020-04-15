|
On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Andrew Stewart Hayes McFarland, husband, father, son and brother, passed away suddenly at the age of 49 years. Andrew will be forever remembered by his wife Jill (née Nixon) and their daughters, Regan and Lucy, by his parents Joanna and Stewart McFarland, and by his sister Kerrie (John) Rizzuti. Andrew will also be forever remembered by his nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Andrew had a deep love of fly fishing and could be found in a stream, creek or river from season opener to close. He was a skilled craftsman when it came to tying flies and even showcased his artistry. When not in his waders he could be found strumming away at Friday Night Jams playing the Blues with long time friends or as a solo artist on the back porch with his dog. Painting was a relatively new passion and he loved to create bright, bold pieces. Cremation has taken place without service or visitors due to Covid-19. As per Andrew's wishes, an Irish wake will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Andrew may be made to the Douglas Foundation, specifically Rob Whitley and his research specific to men and suicide https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E910147QF&id=10 "To combat cancer, we wear ribbons, run marathons and raise millions. To fight drunk driving, we set up checkpoints, ask drivers to pull over and screen them on the side of the road. But suicide? We don't talk about it. It remains sidelined by stigma," "The hard fact is that suicide kills more men under the age of 50 than anything else, more than car accidents, more than cancer," IF YOU ARE CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING A CRISIS, PLEASE CALL THE Canada Suicide Prevention Service (CSPS) toll-free 1-833-456-4566 Available 24/7
Published in Halton News on Apr. 15, 2020