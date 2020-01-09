Home

Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
With deep sorrow and profound sadness, the family announces the sudden passing of Andrew Theodore Dankowich on December 31, 2019 at his Oakville home. Born in Moose Jaw, Sask. on December 19, 1963, Andrew lived and died a very proud man; proud of his family and especially his two sons, his accomplishments at home and at work for 32 years at Crown Metals in North York, and his dreams for the future. Andrew was the son of Walter (deceased) and Nadia Dankowich, husband of 29 years to Joanne Holdsworth, son-in-law to Derrick and May Holdsworth, father to 19-year-old Noah and 16-year-old Thomas, younger brother to Don and wife Juliana and to Stephen his birthday brother, and an older brother to Paul, uncle to Markian, brother-in-law to Joanne's sister Jayne and her husband Vito, and first cousin to Slonetsky and Trewin families. Happy-go-lucky Andrew is sadly missed. His laughter made people smile. He loved the outdoors, hockey, playing pool, camping, barbecuing and in his later life carving tree stumps and branches into environmental art resembling animals. Visitation from 6:30 p.m. followed by Panachyda at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, L6H 7A8, enter north of Dundas Street. The Orthodox Rite of Funeral will be held in the Glen Oaks Chapel at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020. Interment at St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery, 1280 Dundas Street West in Oakville to follow. Andrew was a good man. May he rest in peace. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation are welcomed. Share a memory at arbormemorial.ca/glenoaks.
