Andrew Wayne BROWNRIDGE
Passed away suddenly on Monday, May 25, 2020. Andy had retired from the Air Canada in 2017 and was a Volunteer Firefighter for M.D.F.D. earlier in his life. After being diagnosed with lymphoma, he put up a good fight to keep on living. Predeceased by his Brother Bryan and Father Roy. Lovingly remembered by his Mother June and Brother Steve. A Private Family Service and Cremation has taken place. Donations may be made to the Milton District Hospital Foundation. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca

Published in Halton News on Jun. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
(905) 878-4452
