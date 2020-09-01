Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, after a brief illness, at the age of 75 on August 18, 2020. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Tara (Craig) and granddaughters Melanie, Maddy and Lizzie, brother Phil (Helen) and brother-in-law Chic, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Angela was predeceased by her parents, Philip and Kathryn (nee Ryan), and sisters Delphine and Carol. Angela graduated from Loretto Academy in Hamilton, which she had many fond memories of in her thirteen years there. She went on to a career at Bell Canada, which she left to devote her time to raising her daughter. Tara will remember her mother as always having a wonderful sense of style and colour, which she used to meticulously decorate their home, arrange flowers, coordinate outfits, and never leave the house without "her face" on. Angela had a quick wit, excellent memory, and never paid a bill late. Her yearbook listed her likely career as "comedian." In perfect keeping with her lifelong organizational skills and sense of humour, she passed away the day before her daughter's hospital parking pass was due to renew. Angela also spent much of her life devoted to the care of her sister Delphine, who had special needs. Special thanks to the nurses and PSWs of 5N400 at JBMH, as well as Dr. Viljoen for their kindness and compassion during Angela's time in hospital. A private service has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Angela to ROCK (Reach Out Centre for Kids) would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com