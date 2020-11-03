1/1
Angelo Zulian
Passed away after a lengthy battle with illnesses on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 85. Husband of Lucia for 61 years. Dear father of two sons Robert and Adrian. Caring nonno to Robert's children Marissa and Zachary and Adrian's daughters Meghan and Mikayla. Predeceased by all his siblings Leone, Tony, Salute, Annibale, Ricardo, and Gottardo. He will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews from both the Zulian and Roncato families. We would like to thank the staff at Allandale Long Term Care Facility and the staff at Milton District Hospital for their outstanding care of Angelo. Family and friends are invited to gather at the McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home, 114 Main Street E. Milton 905-878-4452 on Thursday, November 5 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Church 139 Martin St. Milton on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow for immediate family only at Evergreen Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Angelo to The Parkinson Society would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca


Published in Halton News on Nov. 3, 2020.
