August 22, 1930 - May 7, 2020 Ann Farrell Crilly, 89, of Oakville, Ontario passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Post Inn Village Nursing Home. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, the second oldest of eight children, Ann was the person everyone went to for guidance and comfort. Ann's fierce commitment to her faith was at the core of her family values, which kept her grounded throughout her life. In the early years, growing up in Glasgow, Ann enjoyed spending her limited downtime, dancing the Quickstep and Jive at the local dance hall where she later met John, who eventually became her loving husband of 59 years. John, a young man full of ambition, hoped for a new life in a new country in search for plentiful opportunities for their growing family. With four children in tow, Ann made the brave and selfless decision to immigrate to Canada and leave behind her treasured family, friends and most importantly, the home she loved dearly. Ann had three more children, completing her family of seven children in total. While life in Canada was very different from what Ann was used to in Scotland, she built a small community of friends made up of fellow parishioners of St. James Catholic Church in Oakville, co-workers, and members of the Knights of Columbus. Ann's beautiful smile and wonderful sense of humour made her a delight to be around and charmed everyone in her path. Ann began working full-time at the young age of twelve and she continued working until retiring at age 64 from her position in Housekeeping at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, where she dedicated ten years of service. Ann was highly respected for her incredible work ethic, reliability, and dedication. While working was always a necessity for Ann, her greatest achievement and proudest role was that of a loving, nurturing mother and grandmother. Her unwavering love and commitment for her children and grandchildren was her top priority and she gave everything she had for them. Ann joins her husband John in heaven and is survived by her adoring seven children John, Ann, Margaret, Michael, Mary Jane, Bridget, and Theresa, eleven loving grandchildren, and extended family. Ann, was a devoted wife, proud mother and grandmother, and a friendly smile to anyone lucky enough to know her. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Post Inn Village Nursing Home. In light of the current social distancing rules, there will be a private ceremony held on Friday, May 15th at 1 PM at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Rd. W, Oakville, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Willow Foundation, in the name of Ann Crilly at www.willowfoundation.ca, which is the Life Enrichment program at Post Inn Village Nursing Home.
Published in Halton News on May 12, 2020.