Passing on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Hospice Huronia-Tomkins House, in her 92nd year. Ann passed exactly three months after her husband, Patrick to whom she was married for 66 years. Ann and Patrick met in Germany while Patrick was stationed there with the British Artillery and came to Canada in 1954 to raise a family. Ann had a passion to cook and loved to take care of her children and grandchildren. She had a career as a purchasing agent for a Steel Company in Burlington, ON. Ann leaves behind her three children; Michael (Christine), Patrick, Anne (Hugh) Gibson as well as her four grandchildren, Jack (Haleigh), Reed, Laura and Andrew. Predeceased by her parents Ernst and Lisa and loving sister to the late Alfried, she also leaves behind her siblings; Elizabeth, Gisela, Käthe and Joachim. A private service, is to be held at a later date. Memorial donations are appreciated for Hospice Huronia-Tomkins House, 948 Fuller Ave., Penetanguishene ON, L9M 1G7, who's staff and care were simply amazing. Messages of condolence can be left at: leclaircremationcentre.ca
.