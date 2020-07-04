1/1
Anne (Gilbert) BROWN
On June 29, 2020 passed peacefully with family by her side in Peterborough. Saying farewell for now are Clare, her husband and best friend for 61 years. Her children, Steve, Carolyn (Dale) and Mark (Trudy). She will be dearly missed by her four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her sisters Sandy Duncan and Ginny Johnson, sister-in-law Carol Burr and brother-in-law Jim Brown. A private service was held in Cavan. Donations in Anne's memory may be made to Townsend Smith Hospice Foundation.

Published in Halton News on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
