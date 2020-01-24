|
|
Anne Jane McCune, 78, of Stratford, Ontario, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, with her two adoring daughters, Erin Knights (Alan) and Marcie McCune, by her side after a short and valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Anne was born in Montreal, Quebec to Anna (née Bienvenu) of Montreal and William Mainwaring of Darwen, Lancashire. She married Wayne McCune on September 12, 1964 and became a grandmother to Charlie MacIsaac in 2004, in Stratford. She is also survived by her older sister, Claire O'Quinn, niece Dale O'Quinn and nephew John O'Quinn. She was predeceased by brother-in-law, Wallace O'Quinn. At 78 going on 60, Anne lived proudly and independently in her home in Stratford, two blocks over from Marcie and Charlie. Anne was genuinely kind to all, yet underneath her sweet and soft demeanour were untold amounts of strength and resilience. Impeccable etiquette and the ability to be perfectly turned out for any occasion were her personal code. She was an avid gardener, homemaker, quilter, reader, cook, baker, sports fan, cheerleader, personal taxi driver and sun-worshipper. Anne spent hours volunteering between helping children learn to read, delivering books for the library, and escorting patients at Stratford General Hospital. Above all, family was Anne's top priority. Her girls and Charlie were her raison d'être. Growing up in Burlington, everyone's presence at Sunday dinner was non-negotiable as Anne instilled the importance of maintaining family traditions and values. Anne will forever be remembered for her ever-present heartwarming smile and "hands up in the air" expressions of delight at the very sight of you walking in the room. For those who knew her best you'll appreciate this: when asked if she would prefer expressions of sympathy to be made through charitable donations in lieu of sending flowers, Anne, the most selfless, generous and thoughtful individual in the world said with little hesitation, "No, I want the flowers." Off-white hydrangeas and tulips to be precise! A time for family and friends to visit and share memories of Anne will be held at the Stratford Country Club, 53 Romeo Street, North, Stratford on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. A celebration of life followed by a reception will be held there on Friday, January 31, at 5 p.m. www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Jan. 24, 2020