It is with extreme heavy hearts and sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Anne Sulyma at the young age of 88 years in Toronto on May 17, 2020. After marrying, Anne settled in Oakville where she resided for most of her life, raising her three children and pursuing a career near and dear to her heart. She "loved her numbers" and made the decision to go back to school, study her craft and begin her profession as a bookkeeper for CHWO Radio in Oakville which ultimately led her to become a senior bookkeeper for Shoppers Drug Mart (Oakville). For over 30 years she worked with the Koffler - Shoppers Drug Mart chain, was highly respected and often requested to implement her own "trouble shooting" accounting techniques and practices throughout their many stores within Ontario. She was incredibly dedicated to her field and her loyalty to the many she worked with was second to none. Over the years she developed an abundance of interpersonal relationships with colleagues that she kept long after her retirement. Her family and friends will always remember her stories, her jokes and the laughter and happiness she brought to so many. Anne was the loving wife to her (late) husband William (Bill), amazing mother to daughter Patricia, sons (late) Jim, Tom and his wife Gina, incredible grandmother/Baba to Christopher, Matthew (wife Michelle) and Jason. Mom was filled with excitement and anticipation to see the newest addition to the family, her only Great-granddaughter Scarlett Elle Sulyma born on April 23, 2020. Due to the pandemic in the nursing home, Mom was only able to see Scarlett immediately after her birth via a picture, but we will keep the memory of Mom's huge smile on her face while holding onto Scarlett's picture. Sadly within 30 minutes thereafter, she was rushed to the hospital where she passed weeks later. Our mother was far more than just "Mom", she was someone you could talk to about anything without judgement, she listened with intentness, gave guidance and direction when needed, she absolutely loved to dance, sing, laugh and could joke with the best of us, but most of all, she always without question gave her unconditional love. Throughout her life Mom sacrificed her needs to ensure her children always had the very best. A day will never pass where she will not be in our hearts and thoughts and we will miss her until we meet again. We will FOREVER love you Mom! Mom is now resting peacefully at Prospect Cemetery in Toronto.



