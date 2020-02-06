Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Annett Purdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annett Else Purdon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annett Else Purdon Obituary
Purdon, Annett Else Surrounded by her family, Annett passed away peacefully on Monday January 27, 2020 in her 80th year. Loving mother of Kirsten Purdon-Bottum and Sally Speirs Purdon. Mother-in-law of Bruce Bottum. Proud grandmother of Logan Bottum and Nina Bottum. Annett was an incredibly vibrant, active, loving friend to all with a great zest for life and laughter. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place in the spring. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -