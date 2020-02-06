|
Purdon, Annett Else Surrounded by her family, Annett passed away peacefully on Monday January 27, 2020 in her 80th year. Loving mother of Kirsten Purdon-Bottum and Sally Speirs Purdon. Mother-in-law of Bruce Bottum. Proud grandmother of Logan Bottum and Nina Bottum. Annett was an incredibly vibrant, active, loving friend to all with a great zest for life and laughter. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place in the spring. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Feb. 6, 2020