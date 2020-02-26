|
CELEBRATION OF LIFE Please join Annibale "Bill's family for a celebration of life on what would have been his 90th birthday. Sunday, March 22, 2020 1:00 to 4:00 PM Italian Canadian Club of Milton, 104 Tremaine Road, Milton Thank you to everyone who supported our father & husband and our family during the past year of his life, Birkdale, Sunrise of Burlington, Waterford LTCH staff and Oakville Hospital Medical Surgical & Palliative Care Unit. You made his life as best as it could be. Thank you for the flowers and donations to the Townsend Smith Hospice Foundation. Your kindness is greatly appreciated.
Published in Halton News on Feb. 26, 2020