It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Moya Munro who passed peacefully on October 21, 2020 at the age of 91 in Burlington, Ontario. Moya was born in the Mists of her beloved Ireland to Joseph and Sarah Regan in 1929. She was predeceased by husband Byron in 2003, brother Jerry, and sisters Kathleen and Pauline. Moya is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Edward), Pauline, (Jeff, predeceased) Kathleen (Brian) and sons Hugh (Joanne), Joseph, and Doug (Monique); grandchildren, Byron (predeceased), Patrick, Liam, MacLeod, Jack, Clare, Marlee, Hayley, Dylan, Kian, Erin, Jamie Lee, and many nephews and nieces. Moya lived the life of journey and adventure. In her early 20's she left Ireland to study nursing in London, England. Upon completion she took a nursing position in Cornerbrook, Newfoundland with what was to be a 2-year adventure and then return to her native Ireland. Moya arrived in the dead of winter in 5 feet of fresh snow of which she was very unfamiliar. The 2-year adventure morphed into a husband, 6 children, 12 grandchildren, and 65 years. Needless to say, Moya loved her family and adopted country dearly. Moya with her positive and happy demeanor made great friendships over the years. As the youngest granddaughter, Clare, recently said, "She is the happiest little old lady I ever knew". Moya lived a great long and fabulous life and she will live on in her knowledge and teachings through all those whose lives that she touched. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful staff at Bonnie Place in Burlington for the excellent care given to Moya over the many years that she made it her comfortable home. Contributions can be made in memoriam to the JDRF at jdrf.ca
. Moya has two grandchildren living with Type 1 diabetes. She wishes deeply for a cure. A Celebration of Life for Moya will be held at a later date, post the pandemic.