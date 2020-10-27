1/1
Annie Josephine Mary (Regan) MUNRO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Moya Munro who passed peacefully on October 21, 2020 at the age of 91 in Burlington, Ontario. Moya was born in the Mists of her beloved Ireland to Joseph and Sarah Regan in 1929. She was predeceased by husband Byron in 2003, brother Jerry, and sisters Kathleen and Pauline. Moya is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Edward), Pauline, (Jeff, predeceased) Kathleen (Brian) and sons Hugh (Joanne), Joseph, and Doug (Monique); grandchildren, Byron (predeceased), Patrick, Liam, MacLeod, Jack, Clare, Marlee, Hayley, Dylan, Kian, Erin, Jamie Lee, and many nephews and nieces. Moya lived the life of journey and adventure. In her early 20's she left Ireland to study nursing in London, England. Upon completion she took a nursing position in Cornerbrook, Newfoundland with what was to be a 2-year adventure and then return to her native Ireland. Moya arrived in the dead of winter in 5 feet of fresh snow of which she was very unfamiliar. The 2-year adventure morphed into a husband, 6 children, 12 grandchildren, and 65 years. Needless to say, Moya loved her family and adopted country dearly. Moya with her positive and happy demeanor made great friendships over the years. As the youngest granddaughter, Clare, recently said, "She is the happiest little old lady I ever knew". Moya lived a great long and fabulous life and she will live on in her knowledge and teachings through all those whose lives that she touched. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful staff at Bonnie Place in Burlington for the excellent care given to Moya over the many years that she made it her comfortable home. Contributions can be made in memoriam to the JDRF at jdrf.ca. Moya has two grandchildren living with Type 1 diabetes. She wishes deeply for a cure. A Celebration of Life for Moya will be held at a later date, post the pandemic.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved