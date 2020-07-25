1/1
Antoinette (Ann) BROWN
1924 - 2020
It's with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Antoinette Brown. She passed away peacefully on July 5th at the age of 96. Ann was loving, compassionate and strong-willed. She always enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends. For over two decades she served the community as a crossing guard providing safety to children on Main and Woodward, retiring in her late 80's. Ann had a profound impact on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She will be truly missed and will be in our hearts forever. A private service will be held for the immediate family at a later date. Memories and donations can be made through earlyfuneralhome.com

Published in Halton News on Jul. 25, 2020.
