It's with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Antoinette Brown. She passed away peacefully on July 5th at the age of 96. Ann was loving, compassionate and strong-willed. She always enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends. For over two decades she served the community as a crossing guard providing safety to children on Main and Woodward, retiring in her late 80's. Ann had a profound impact on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She will be truly missed and will be in our hearts forever. A private service will be held for the immediate family at a later date. Memories and donations can be made through earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Jul. 25, 2020.