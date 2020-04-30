|
On Sunday April 19, 2020 Arnold James "Bud" Folliott took his final tee shot, to eternity, passing away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ontario. He was 88. A dedicated and courageous family man, Arn is survived by his loving wife of more than 65 years, Shirley, their son Pat (Patti), daughter Sandy Lemmon (Mike), and son Tim (Karen). He was adored by his kids and his six grandkids - Thomas (TJ) and Samii Folliott of Toronto; Sarah and Adam Lemmon of Burlington; and, Matthew and Alex Folliott of Vancouver. Arn had a long and successful career in the commercial insurance business, which saw the family transfer to the cities of Calgary, Edmonton, and Winnipeg before settling in Burlington. He retired from Aon Canada's Toronto head office as Senior Vice-President. While in Edmonton Arn insured the CFL, which began his lifelong passion for three-down football as well as the "Green and Gold" of the Edmonton Eskimos. Born in Winnipeg and, an athlete in his youth, Arn was a burly blueliner who played semi-pro hockey and narrowly missed the cut in his tryout with the NHL's Detroit Red Wings. In later years he never wavered in his support for the Edmonton Oilers. He golfed right up to the age of 85, cupping his first and only hole-in-one at age 82. Arn was also well known for community involvement in Burlington, both as a hockey coach and his 20 years+ helping to organize the Golden Horseshoe hockey tournament. He was also a committed Volunteer Marshal at Lowville Golf and Country Club. He and Shirley, a speedskating and basketball athlete herself, instilled their passion for sport in Pat, Sandy and Tim as well as a love for camping, fishing and travel....a legacy which they are now lovingly sharing with their own kids. Arn is predeceased by his parents Thomas Harold (Harry) and Hazel (Bolton) of White Rock, BC. as well as his brother Art and his wife Joyce of Ladner BC, and their son Steven. Cremation has taken place under the care of DODSWORTH AND BROWN FUNERAL HOME and a family service will be held at Arn's final resting place at Burlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A future gathering to celebrate Arn's life will be announced once present gathering restrictions have been lifted.
Published in Halton News on Apr. 30, 2020