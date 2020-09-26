It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Arnold McDuffe on September 22, 2020 at the age of 98. Survived by Jean, his beloved wife of 78 years, and his son Peter (Mary). Predeceased by sons Brian (Josephine) and Bruce (Mollie). Forever remembered by his ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Arnold was an airforce veteran of WWII and returned home to manage the family farm implement business, R. McDuffe & Son Ltd. During his lifetime he was very active in Milton Minor Hockey, Steam Era and Omagh Church of Christ. Due to restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Willow Foundation (Allendale) or Community Living North Halton. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca