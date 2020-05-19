Peacefully at Woodstock Hospital, Woodstock, Ontario. In her 94th year, beloved wife of the late Gilbert Lowndes ('83). Dear Mother of Barbara (Rick Owen), Joan (Bart Tettman) and Peg....Margaret. Loving Grandmother of Bryce and Christine Tettman and the late Jamie Owen ('99). Great grandmother of Owen and Emily. Sadly missed by sister-in-law Marjorie DuMaresq. Predeceased by brother Bruce, parents Llewellyn and Catherine DuMaresq, sister Lois Davies and brother-in-law Fred. Audrey will be missed by many nieces and nephews.Born in Toronto, Audrey attended General Mercer Public School and Western Technical-Commercial School. After marrying Gilbert in 1947, they moved to rural Etobicoke and built a home in the country. When industrial suburbia began to surround their country home, they relocated to Aldershot/Burlington, Ontario and this was home for 39 years. Audrey enjoyed her last few years in Woodstock, Ontario. Audrey's passion as an accomplished quilter was demonstrated through her many gifts to family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Oxford Gardens and Woodstock Hospital for their very kind and compassionate care of Mom. In keeping with Audrey's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy to Dundas Street United Church, Woodstock, and Woodstock Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Brock & Visser Funeral Home, Woodstock (519-539-0004) or online at www.brockandvisser.com
Published in Halton News on May 19, 2020.