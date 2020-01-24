Home

Passed away at The Kensington, Oakville on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Leslie for 70 years. Dear father to Paul (Kim) King and Phil (Anne) King. Cherished grandmother of Emily (Erik), Kevin, Stephanie, Alyssa and Matthew. Great-grandmother to Oliver and Maggie. Born in Sheffield, England to the late Albert and Lily Cooper. Thank you to all the staff at The Kensington, Oakville for all their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Audrey may be made to the Salvation Army. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Jan. 24, 2020
