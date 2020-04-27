|
Balachandra (Chandra) Dhas, age 81, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington with his wife Prema by his side. Chandra was born on October 28, 1938 in Sri Lanka. He and Prema married in December 1967 in Nagercoil, India. They resided in Nagercoil where their children Anita, Binu and Ciju were born, and then Bombay. In 1980 the family emigrated to Canada and settled in Esterhazy, SK. Chandra worked as a mechanical engineer for IMC Canada before retiring. Upon retirement he and Prema moved to Calgary where Chandra volunteered tirelessly for his church and The Mustard Seed and made many lifelong friends. In 2012 Chandra and Prema relocated to Burlington. Chandra devoted many hours of volunteer time to Hope Bible Church and Joseph Brant Hospital. Chandra is predeceased by his parents SNS and Rajammal Dhas and his brother Tommy Dhas. His life and love will be fondly remembered by Prema, his wife of 52 years, his children Anita Sojwal (Sanjay) and grandson Eann of Pune, India; Binu (Andrea) and grandchildren Lily, Jonah and Gabriel of Oakville; and Ciju (Khanh) and granddaughter Vivienne of Ottawa, as well as his brother Raja Dhas of Bangalore, India, his sister Saratha Kuttapan of Nagercoil, India, and his sister Vijaya Stephen of Birmingham, England and their families. Chandra will be remembered for his joyous nature and willingness to help others. Although his last year in the hospital was difficult he never complained. His life was a living example of commitment to God and family, and service to others. The Dhas family would like to thank the staff of Joseph Brant Hospital for their care and compassion. A family service was held on April 24. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to Joseph Brant Hospital in Chandra's memory. Messages of condolences are welcomed at www.dbburlington.ca
Published in Halton News on Apr. 27, 2020