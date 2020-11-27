Passed away at her Waterloo residence with her family by her side on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at the age of 65 years, Loving wife of Ian Bowyer. Dear mother of Meghan LaRose ( Nick Stoness ), Adam Berzins ( Katie Penic ) , Stuart Bowyer ( Jennifer Smirnios ) and Allison King ( Jon King ). Loving and devoted Nanny to Hailey McDonald, Mackenzie McDonald, Jackson LaRose, Ewan LaRose, Eliza Stoness, Ella Bowyer, Cillian Bowyer, Ethan Berzins, Alyssa Berzins and Sienna Berzins. Loving mother in law to Ted McDonald and dear sister in law to Mark & Carol Bowyer. Barb will also be remembered by her niece and nephew Leanne and Michael Bowyer. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Ann Mychan. The family will receive their friends at the GRAHAM A. GIDDY FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 617 King St. N. Waterloo (across from Home Depot) from 11am - 12 noon on Saturday December 5, 2020. A funeral will follow at 12 noon in the chapel of the funeral home. A family interment will take place at Beechwood Cemetery, Toronto. Fr. Brian Quigley officiating. Due to covid19. Please register on our website for attendance or call the funeral home at 519-888-7700. Please respect others by wearing a mask at the funeral home and use hand sanitizer. Social distancing rules apply. Donations to the Canadian Foundation for the Study of Infant Death (SIDS) would be appreciated by the family. www.grahamgiddyfh.com