Passed away peacefully with her loving daughter Sharon by her side on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Andrew's Terrace, Cambridge. Predeceased by her husband Erwin. Mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to; Barb (Stephen) and daughter Sarah; Elizabeth (Jeff) and daughters Rebecca and Megan; Sharon (Norm) and daughters Selina-Marie and Casandra; and Ann (Steven) and her children Katelyn and Tyler; as well as three great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her siblings, Bruce Shepherd and Margaret Beeler and survived by sister Bess Connor and brother Ivan Shepherd. Private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place in the spring. If desired, memorial donations in lieu of flowers to C.A.S.H.H. (Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills) would be appreciated by her family. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com