Barbara Ann Snider
A brave person who was able to say enough is enough. Barb was the middle child of five born to Mae and Ed Snider (both deceased) she leaves behind and will be greatly missed by her siblings Diana (Colin), Eleanor, Al (Judy) and Carol. Barb was a loving aunt to Gordon, Lindsey, Jennifer, Jason (deceased), Nicole (deceased) Peter and David. A great-aunt to Raven, Skye and River and a great-great-aunt to Reign. Barb was an honorary aunt to many, all who held a special place in her heart. Friends were important to Barb and she was lucky to have a circle of great friends, many who have been in her life for decades. Through her work at Child Find and later the Missing Children's Society of Canada she was instrumental in finding and reconnecting many children with their families. Because of the ravenous effects of lupus her last years were spent living at Post Inn Long Term Care where she found an extended family in both the staff and other residents. Barb spent her time cruising the neighbourhood on her electric wheelchair or enjoying making beautiful handmade cards. We would like to thank all those who throughout Barb's life have supported her, both physically and emotionally, while she bravely faced a multitude of health challenges. You helped keep a smile on her face through the challenging times. Because of the current restrictions from Covid a private burial will be held but a celebration of Barbs life will be held hopefully in the near future. Condolences may be made through our guestbook at www.koprivataylor.com

Published in Halton News on Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
