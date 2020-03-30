Home

Barbara Elizabeth BUCKLEY


1937 - 10
Barbara Elizabeth BUCKLEY Obituary
After a brief illness, passed away at Wentworth Lodge, Dundas, ON. To be reunited to sing and dance, with her beloved Sean (2016). Barbara is survived by her children Kevin (Kelly), Francy (Peter) and Martin (Christine). She was extremely proud of her grandchildren Kelsie, Kira, Kayla, Stephen, Mary, Bridget, Joseph and Damien, and loved their visits and hearing about their adventures and accomplishments. She will be remembered by her sister Shirley and brother Desmond, nieces and nephews in Canada and Ireland, best friend Judy, as well as many wonderful friends for her love of singing, reading and crafting, as well as her spirit of care and generosity. Special thanks to the staff at Wentworth Lodge for their dedication to and care of mom. Cremation has taken place. Further arragements will be made at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.smithsfh.com. With appreciation, donations may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Hospital for Sick Kids, Toronto or the Alzheimer's Society of Ontario.
Published in Halton News on Mar. 30, 2020
