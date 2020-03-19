|
|
Barbara passed away peacefully in her 86th year on Thursday, March 12th, 2020 with her family at her side. Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband Albert, in 1992. She will be deeply missed by her daughter Dawn (Rod), grandchildren Jonathan and Nicola (Hussein) and her beloved great-granddaughter Everleigh. She is survived by her brother John and sister Monica and predeceased by her brother Brian and sister Rosalind. After growing up during the war, Barbara realized her passion for helping others and chose to fulfil this through a career in nursing. She was a woman who lived a life of unwavering faith. This faith in God instilled in her a strong work ethic and immense integrity. She loved her Church community and enjoyed her various women's groups, committees and leadership roles. Barbara touched so many people's lives as a friend, mentor and caregiver. She will be deeply missed. A service will be held at Burlington East Presbyterian Church on May 30th at 4pm followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society in memory of Barbara. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Billings Court Manor, for their loving care and compassion.
Published in Halton News on Mar. 19, 2020