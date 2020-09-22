Passed away peacefully after a hard fought battle with cancer, at Ian Anderson House in Oakville on Friday, September 18, 2020. Barb is survived by her loving son Shawn Galbraith and predeceased by her step-daughters, Kim and Kelly Lacey. Dear grandmother to James and Crystal. Caring step-grandmother to John Bell. Lovingly remembered by Tara O'Hara. Predeceased by her sister, Patricia, she is a beloved aunt to Mark (Anne) and Vicki Hodgkinson; great-aunt to Justin (Kat), Lauren (Grazio) and Allison (Brad) and great-great-aunt to Natalia A service to celebrate her life will take place at J. Scott Early Funeral Home. Attendance is limited due to Covid 19. If desired, memorial donations in memory of Barb may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
, Ian Anderson House, or Friends of Algonquin Park.