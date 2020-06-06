Barbara Joan PECK
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our wonderful mom Barbara Joan Peck (nee Rule) on May 22, 2020, at Creek Way Long Term Care in Burlington, Ontario in her 83rd year. Barb will forever be remembered by her children Michele Peck, Shari Guenther (Rick) and Richard Peck, her grandchildren Steven Bain (Amelia), Michael Bain, Brody Peck, and great-grandchild Christian Bain. She was pre-deceased by her husband Michael Peck, father James Nicholas Rule, mother Maude Royle, sister Alice Louise Glen, brother Leslie James Rule, and brother Eric Wm. James Rule. Barb was a creative artist and potter. She loved nature and enjoyed walking at Point Pelee when she lived in Kingsville and visiting the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington. One of her favourite pastimes was to gather with her beloved family and friends for tea parties. In following Barb's wishes a private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in her memory to the Friends of Point Pelee or the Parkinson Society of Canada. We will all miss this beautiful soul.

Published in Halton News on Jun. 6, 2020.
