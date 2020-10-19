With profound sadness we announce the passing of Barbara, our beautiful and loving mother and grandmother on October 15, 2020, in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband James in 2008 and her siblings Isobel, Grant, Ilene, Jim, Margaret, and Robert. Dearly loved and will be forever missed by her children James (Joy), Julie Morris (Kelly), Jeffrey (Susan), Jennifer (Ralph) and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she cherished. Barb's pure heart saw the absolute good in everything while embodying the unique gift of imparting upon everyone she met the feeling of a special connection and the best of friends. Her kind and gentle nature extended to include all living creatures, most especially cherished were the many animal companions that filled her home all her life. Barb also supported many community organizations and charities including hosting various fundraising functions at the family farm. A devoted member of Hillcrest United Church for over 50 years, one of the many highlights of Barb's week was the gathering with her friends at church. The last few years found her unable to attend as frequently, but she continued to join them in song and spirit every Sunday morning. She touched so many people, charmed all who met her and was utterly adored by those who knew her well. Her kind, loving soul and bright sparkling personality will forever enrich those blessed by her presence, she left this world a far better place and will never be forgotten. Love you always and forever. Special thanks to McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home, Dr. Michael Gilbert, Milton District Hospital and all the nurses and support staff for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hillcrest United Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service was held. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca