Barbara Patricia (nee Thomas) HAM
Born July 27, 1934 in Caerau, South Wales. Passed away peacefully at The Brant Centre in Burlington, on Monday, November 2, 2020 at age 86. Beloved wife of Ian for 65 years. Loving mother of Stuart (Wendy) and loving mother and best friend of Paula Hartwell (Graham). Adoring Ganga to Laura, Charlotte and Téa. Predeceased by parents Edward and Ellen Thomas and sister Mary. Lovingly remembered by many relatives and friends in Wales and the UK and special friends in Canada. A special thank you to Dr. Priestner and to The Brant Centre for their kindness and care, especially the staff of Indian Point. A family graveside service has already occurred at St. Luke's Church in Burlington. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Barbara to the Alzheimer's Society would be sincerely appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.smithsfh.com


Published in Halton News on Nov. 12, 2020.
