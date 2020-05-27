Barbara Valerie CALDER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Valerie Calder. After a brief battle with cancer on Sunday May 24th, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Douglas Calder for over 62 years and cherished mother to Christopher (Brenda) Jennifer (David), Michael (Merja). Adoring grandmother to Zachary, and Kristin Calder. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Edna Fieldhouse. Her caring and thoughtful generosity as well as her intelligence and sense of humour will be greatly missed. Her infectious laughter will be remembered by all who knew her. Always there to listen and offer guidance or support to her family, whom meant the world to her. For those who wish, donations in memory of Val to the Carpenter Hospice would be sincerely appreciated. Rest in Peace Val. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved