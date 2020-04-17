|
Peacefully at home with his family, Barry West passed away on Tuesday April 14, 2020, at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Jane (nee Grassie) and loved father of David and his wife Lyn of Thunder Bay, Karen and her husband Kaz Borovszky of Georgetown, Cathy and her husband Stacey Wheeler of Oakville and Jim and his wife Kris of Corning, NY. Proud grandfather of Mark, Courtney, Sarah, Tim, Daniel, Jane, Owen, Megan and Luke and great-grandfather of Cara and Elliot. Dear brother of Paul of Victoria, BC and Stephen of Vermilion, AB. There will be no visitation or service at this time. Memorial donations to the PECM Hospital Foundation 'New Build' would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Whattam Funeral Home, 33 Main St., Picton, ON. www.whattamfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Apr. 17, 2020