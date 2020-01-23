|
|
Belva Joan MacDonald Aghion born February 22, 1944, succumbed to complications and passed away surrounded by her family on January 17, 2020. Born in Wilkie, Saskatchewan, Belva grew up in a large and loving family with seven brothers and sisters on their parents' farm. She met the love of her life in her early 20s, Joseph Aghion and they raised two sons. She loved being around people and found that waitressing was the best way to do that and had always had a job working in the service industry. Working at Mount Royal Restaurant in Burlington, she always wore a smile when she served, and never complained if she had an off day or was under the weather. She was loved by staff and customers alike. Belva is survived by two sons and their spouses, Lee Aghion with wife Patricia, and Ariel Aghion with wife Moira, as well as her two grandchildren, Caleb and Jayden. Belva was a beloved mother and an amazing grandmother. Her joy for life was apparent when she entered a room let alone started speaking. She was a great confidant who had a heart of gold and was incredibly generous to a fault. She has touched the souls of everyone who met her and will be so terribly missed. She is with Papa now and they have each other. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in Halton News on Jan. 23, 2020