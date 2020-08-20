Bernard LEDUC

(Longtime Oakville resident and former employee of Ford Motor Company) It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected peaceful passing of Bernard Yvon Leduc (Known to us all as "Bernie") at his home on Thursday August 13, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of 59 years to the late Maureen (nee Felhaber) and loving father of Mark (Lezlie) and Lianne. Proud grandfather of Brock, Scott, Owen and Ryan Leduc. Bernie, was born January 30, 1932 - the 16th of 18 children. He is predeceased by his parents, Camille and Eva (nee Schryer). Bernie was a devoted brother to all of his siblings that have predeceased him and a caring and wonderful uncle/ "oncle", great uncle and godfather to several nephews and nieces. He especially loved time visiting or chatting "en français" on the phone with Diane Gauthier (his older brother Ernie's daughter) whom he enjoyed more of a "little sister-like" relationship with. He will also be missed by many other family members and friends. Bernie was born and raised in Ramore and Holtyre, in Northern Ontario, later moving to Sudbury where he met his wife, Maureen. In 1962, Bernie and Maureen moved to Toronto to start their family subsequently settling in Oakville to raise their family and Bernie started his 32-year career with Ford Motor Company (retired January 1996). Bernie will be remembered as the world's #1 Montreal Canadian (HABS) Hockey fan and his passion for bantering with any Toronto Maple Leaf supporter he came in contact with. He revelled in the sharing of interesting stories of growing up in a large French Canadian family; he lived each day appreciative of all the love, support and kindness that came his way; and spending time with family especially his cherished grandsons and grand-dogs Pitou, Jax, Theo and Sadie. Bernie adored his family and instilled in his children very strong values that have served them well. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed through https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/glenoaks/obituaries/bernard-leduc/54082