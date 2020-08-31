It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Bernard on August 22, 2020, at age 59 (heart attacks). Many thanks to the dedicated ER Team at Joseph Brant Hospital who worked tirelessly on him. Beloved spouse of Diane (Mills), and loving father of Simon (18 y.o.), Joseph (14 y.o.), and Phoebe (12 y.o.). He will be dearly missed by his last living sibling Mike (Sharon); and all the family members, friends, neighbours and co-workers who knew him from his time in Burlington, Thunder Bay and Toronto. He will be dearly missed by Diane's big family, who are a strong support for her now. We can also find much comfort in the fact that fun-loving Bernard has been predeceased by so very many family members—including his daughter Jessica and twin brother Fred—that he too is surrounded by those who love him. An ever devoted father, Bernard was very involved in all aspects of his kids' young lives. He was a kind, hard worker, and a valuable resource of Hamilton's Live Well Property Management. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 6, 2021. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com