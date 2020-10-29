1/
Bernice Madeline LUCAS
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of "29 ++". Beloved wife of the late John Lucas. Loving mother of Rob (Shelly), Sandy (John), Jane, John (Janet) and the late Lorraine. Proud grandmother of Cody, Jacob, Kristopher, Suzie (Chris), Stephen, Anne (Alfie), Scott (Krissy), Shannon, Michelle (Lasse) and Laura. Cherished great-grandmother of Sean, Emily, Brittany, Cole, Mya, Otis, Ruby and Kyle. Bernice will be greatly missed by her friends and family. She will be remembered for her love of family, sense of humour, but most of all her love of cats. The family would like to express a special thank you to Doctor Sheridan Jonah, Doctor Gail MacPherson and the office nurse Kay for their continued support. A private family service has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of "BB" to the Oakville Humane Society, would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Halton News on Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
