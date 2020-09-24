Passed away peacefully at Creekway Village on Friday, September 18th at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Donald McDougall (1997). Loving mother of Duncan (Linda), Scott (Mary) and the late Craig. Proud grandmother of Matthew (Grazyna), Daniel, Cameron (Jennifer), Shawna (Andrew), Katelyn (Steve) and Jennifer (Tom). Cherished great-grandmother of Colton and Carter, Erika and Drew. As per Bernice's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens will be held. For those who wish, donations in memory of Bernice can be made to Women's Brain Health Initiative (WBHI). www.smithsfh.com