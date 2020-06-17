After a brief illness, Bette was suddenly taken from us on June 9, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, William; daughters Jennifer and Melanie (Zoltan Akantisz); grandchildren Sophie, Noah, Jackson and Lucas; and siblings Dale, Ross and Kathy Rennick. She was predeceased by her sister, Donna Miller (nee Rennick). Bette was born in Brandon, Manitoba on January 22, 1945 to Ernest and Doris Rennick. She grew up in Monkton, Ontario. Her adult life was spent in Oakville, Ontario, where she and Bill raised their two daughters. Bette taught for many years in the Halton District School Board. She then returned to school, attaining her Master of Social Work, and worked as a social worker in family counselling and addictions. After her retirement, Bette loved to hike and spend time with her grandchildren. She was also a world traveller and an avid photographer. She was a member of the Pathfinders Hiking Club and the Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan. A celebration of her life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to the Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan.



