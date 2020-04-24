|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Bettina Ingrid Blair on April 18, 2020, at age 61 of cancer. She peacefully drifted away at Kemp Hospice in Hamilton, Ontario. Born in Cologne, Germany on April 1, 1959, Bettina led a full and vibrant life. She enjoyed travelling, loved to decorate, and adored the time spent with her friends and family members. One of her favourite things to do on a hot sunny day was to spend a day at the Burlington beach socializing with friends and then go for ice cream (she LOVED her ice cream!). Her warmth, generosity, caring energy, beauty, zest for life, and feistiness will be cherished and deeply missed by all that knew her. For those lucky enough to be in her world, you knew that her friendship was as real as her loyalty. You would never feel alone again. Bettina is survived by her mother Els Hewitt, sister Sylvia Schaefer, niece Kristi Dobo (Mike), nephew Jamie Honselaar (Robin Liscumb), and grandnephews Zac, Coen, and Ben. Bettina is also survived by her stepson Brian Blair (wife Elizabeth and granddaughter River) and two stepdaughters Adrian Blair and Carolyn (Pete) Blair-Demelo. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the caring and compassionate staff of Trillium Hospital, Burlington Hospital Oncology Department, Wellspring, and Kemp Hospice for their help, kindness, and support. Instead of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated by the family at www.cancer.ca/en/donate/ or call 1.888.939.3333. Bettina's final wish was to be cremated. As for the funeral, instead, Bettina wanted a "celebration of life". Due to COVID-19 protocols, once the pandemic is over, we will plan something in memory of Bettina.
Published in Halton News on Apr. 24, 2020