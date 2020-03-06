|
Passed away peacefully at Brant Centre Long Term Care Residence, in Burlington on February 27, 2020 at the age of 87. Loving mother of Mitch (Francyne), Kelly (Andrew) and Doug (Kim). Proud grandma of Brittany, Nolan, Aidan and Payton. A special thank you to the staff in the Aldershot home area at Brant Centre for the care they provided. Cremation has taken place. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimers Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Halton News on Mar. 6, 2020