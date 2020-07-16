It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Billy Gorman peacefully on June 29, 2020, at the age of 51 of natural causes. Billy lived in Abbotsford, B.C. with his loving life partner Yvonne Halvorson. Billy was the youngest of seven children, the son of Muriel and the late Joe Gorman of Oakville. Brother of Bev and Tom Gibbons, Kevin and Beth Gorman, Kim and Dan Deslauriers, Cindy and Gary Gronfors, Sherri and Ron Vandermolen, and Tammy Wyatt and Bruce Stevenson. Billy will be missed by his stepdaughter Ashley and grandson Nicholas. He was a truly amazing uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. And he was loved by many aunts and uncles. Billy adored his cat, Smudge. Following the tradition of a Bronte boy, Billy was a loyal friend, protector and life of the party. He was known as an extremely hard worker as a hydro-vac and had many friends in the field. We will miss the stories Billy shared but know that the storytelling will carry on. The family of Billy is collecting photos, videos and messages that we share in a tribute video at a later date. If you wish to contribute to the video, please send to allykat3443@gmail.com. Details about a celebration of life will also be shared at a later date. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation can be made in Billy's memory. Go Leafs Go!



