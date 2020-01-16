|
Passed away with family by his side at Hamilton General Hospital on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 43. Loving husband of Rochelle (nee Ansley) for 20 years and devoted father of Avery, Jacob and Nathan. Cherished son of Paul and Shirley Kitchen and dear brother of Mike Kitchen (Erika), Brian Kitchen (Ali MacLaggan), Laurie Dietrich (Shawn), Jeff Kitchen, and Brad Kitchen (Amanda MacFarlane). Blair will also be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, the extended family, numerous friends, and both past and present colleagues. Blair was an inventive animator, comic book creator and story board artist for the past 20 years. He was also passionate about spending time teaching those who were learning the art of animation and thoroughly enjoyed the role of an educator in his field. Blair's greatest love though was the time he spent with his family. Blair loved his three children immensely and enjoyed coaching all three at various times with their hockey. He always made time for others, never short on sharing his time, skills, and care. Often the last to arrive and the last to go wherever he went. He will be forever missed but never forgotten. Visitation was held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME (1167 Guelph Line) on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm. A Funeral Service took place at St. George's Anglican Church (4691 Palladium Way, Burlington), on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10:30am, followed by the Interment at Evergreen Cemetery (Milton). In lieu of flowers, and as an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Blair to Josh Lai, CFRE Campaign Director, Transplant Campaign, St. Georges Anglican Church, Burlington, or the Go Fund Me pages for Blair's family would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Jan. 16, 2020