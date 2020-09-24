Blair McDonald

Passed away suddenly on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the age of 58. Blair is the husband of Jeannine McDonald and loving father of Drew and Tye McDonald. Cherished son of Barry McDonald and Barbara Adams. Dear brother of Wayne, Brent (Kate) and Jamie McDonald. Blair will be missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A private interment will take place at East Oakwood Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay, Ontario K9V 2L1 (705) 324-3205.