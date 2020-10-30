With sadness, we announce the passing of Blanche Anderson on Thursday, October 22nd 2020 surrounded by her family. She will be missed by her family and friends. At the request of Blanche, no service will take place. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and all those who provided support to Blanche and the family during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospital for Sick Children or Oakville and Milton Humane Society in her memory would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.koprivataylor.com