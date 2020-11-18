It's with great sadness we announce the passing of Bonnie Cutler, October 31, 2020. Surrounded with her family Bonnie passed peacefully at JBH in Burlington. Loved wife of Jerry, loving mother of Kim, Todd, Chad and Chandler. Grandmother remembered by Rachel, Blake, Cameron, Ryan, Penelope, Lorelei and Felicity. Dear Sister to Debbie and Dennis. Bonnie will be remembered for her creative and artistic mind along with her love for the arts. In lieu of flowers a donation in Bonnie's name to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com