With profound sadness, the family of Brenda Ann Folkerts (née Hoyle) announces her passing on Sept 20, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital. Brenda was the one true love to her devoted husband Fred of 48 years. She was an adored mother by her children Justin (Dayna) and Erica (Perry), and cherished Nana to Anja, Gillian, Alex, Hera and Nate. Brenda was a beloved sister to Brian (Barb), Debbie (Don), and Darlene (Bruce). Brenda is predeceased by her parents Bob and Dorothy Hoyle. Brenda was the glue that bound 2 families together. For her, family always came first. She joyfully adopted Fred's family and Dutch traditions while continuing to celebrate her Canadian roots. The love she spread so selflessly to those around her, was reciprocated in kind. Brenda lived her life to the fullest, she loved to travel, and loved the arts. Brenda turned her passion for reading and books into a 30-year career with the Hamilton Public Library. Brenda's family would like to thank everyone at Juravinski Center for their amazing support during the last year. A small ceremony will be held for immediate family only on Saturday September 26 at 11am. The service will also be available to live stream at www.circleoflifecbc.com
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juravinski Center, the Cancer Society
or The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com