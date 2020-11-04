1/1
Brenda (Johnson) BRINDLEY
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Brenda Brindley who passed peacefully on November 2, 2020 at the age of 87 in Burlington, Ontario. Brenda was born in the Midlands of her cherished England to Eva and Sidney Johnson in 1933. She was predeceased by her husband John in 2002. Brenda is survived by her children Stuart (Susan), Ross (Camille), Vicki (Karl) and dear family friend Tina; grandchildren, Carolyn, Heather, Kelly, Chantal, Stephen, Nelson, and Jayden; and great grandson, Connor. Brenda lived an active and fulfilling life. In her late teens she emigrated from post-war Britain to re-join and marry her beloved John in Montreal. There, they raised their three children during the booming 1960s and subsequently moved to Burlington where they lived happily with children and grandchildren nearby. A work stint during the 1980s in Saudi Arabia provided them with a unique opportunity to travel the world, see exotic places, and learn to play their favourite game, tennis. They made many friends at the Aldershot Tennis Club through the years, and Brenda continued to play until the COVID shut-down forced her off the court. Since John's death in 2002, Brenda continued to live independently in the family home, making occasional trips back to England to maintain a few close family ties. But Burlington has been her home. Her family, precious Westie Sadie, and friends at the tennis club and Burlington Seniors' Centre, were at the centre of her life. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful staff at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington for the excellent care given to Brenda. Special thanks to Doctor Field, Doctor Barnfield and the nursing staff who cared for her over the past year during her brave battle with cancer. A private service will be arranged with the Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.Contributions can be made in memoriam to the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation: https://jbhfoundation.ca/Ways-To-Give or the Canadian Cancer Society: https://www.cancer.ca/en/?region=on

Published in Halton News on Nov. 4, 2020.
