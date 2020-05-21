Brenda CHURCHILL
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Brenda Churchill on Thursday, May 14th, 2020 at Milton District Hospital. Brenda was a beloved wife, Aunt, friend, animal lover and community member. She leaves behind her loving husband of 52 years Patrick Churchill, many brothers and sisters-in-law, and dozens of nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends. Predeceased by her Father Peter Caufield, Mother Nellie Caufield, and sister Barbara Caufield. A celebration of life will be held at later date. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
(905) 878-4452
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved