It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Brenda Churchill on Thursday, May 14th, 2020 at Milton District Hospital. Brenda was a beloved wife, Aunt, friend, animal lover and community member. She leaves behind her loving husband of 52 years Patrick Churchill, many brothers and sisters-in-law, and dozens of nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends. Predeceased by her Father Peter Caufield, Mother Nellie Caufield, and sister Barbara Caufield. A celebration of life will be held at later date. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on May 21, 2020.