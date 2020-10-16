Brenda Ferguson-Briden passed away on September 25th in Nanaimo B.C. after a brief illness. She was 81 years old. Brenda will be so dearly missed by her husband Len, her children Cheryl and David, her sister Ann and her nephew Ian and his family. She will also be missed by Len's children Dale, Patti and Len Jr, as well as Len's sister Sari and her husband Larry. She will be remembered as a cherished grandmother by Sydney, Mitchell, Anna, Grace, David, Daniel, Robert, Margaret, Marion, Elizabeth, Grace, Samuel, Kalli and Sarima. Over a span of 25 years, Brenda was proudly part of the lives of thousands of families in Oakville as the secretary at Brantwood and Abbey Lane public schools. She was beloved by her principals, teachers and students. We will be having an online Celebration of Life for Brenda on Sunday, October 18th at 4 pm EST using Zoom, to give friends an opportunity to share stories and see photos of Brenda over the years. Please visit www.evergreencremationcentre.com
for more details.