1/1
Brenda Lily CLAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully and surrounded by love at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital. Loving spouse of Dan Glover of Grimsby, ON. Predeceased by her father Harold Clay. Daughter of Lillian Clay (nee Templeton) of Oakville. Will be sadly missed by her sons Chris (Sarah) and Nick, Stepdaughter Ashley(Brandon), Stepson Nickalas (Jessica) and grandchildren Leo, Dawson, Ariel and Hunter. Brenda will also be remembered by her brothers Bruce, Brian (Chris), Harry(Sandra) and Brad (Gina). Brenda will also be missed by her coworkers at Homer and Wilson in Hamilton. A special thanks to all the staff at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital for their wonderful care and to Dr. Melissa MacEwan for her amazing care and friendship. A true angel among us. Details of memorial service will be announced and Covid restrictions will be in place. Donations in Brendas memory can be made to West Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation or The Canadian Cancer Society. God Bless to an awesome friend and partner, my "Brenda Loo". See you soon and we can "Bugger about" some more. Online condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Oct. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved