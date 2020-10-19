Peacefully and surrounded by love at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital. Loving spouse of Dan Glover of Grimsby, ON. Predeceased by her father Harold Clay. Daughter of Lillian Clay (nee Templeton) of Oakville. Will be sadly missed by her sons Chris (Sarah) and Nick, Stepdaughter Ashley(Brandon), Stepson Nickalas (Jessica) and grandchildren Leo, Dawson, Ariel and Hunter. Brenda will also be remembered by her brothers Bruce, Brian (Chris), Harry(Sandra) and Brad (Gina). Brenda will also be missed by her coworkers at Homer and Wilson in Hamilton. A special thanks to all the staff at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital for their wonderful care and to Dr. Melissa MacEwan for her amazing care and friendship. A true angel among us. Details of memorial service will be announced and Covid restrictions will be in place. Donations in Brendas memory can be made to West Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation or The Canadian Cancer Society
. God Bless to an awesome friend and partner, my "Brenda Loo". See you soon and we can "Bugger about" some more. Online condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com